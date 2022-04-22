(Bloomberg) --

U.K. retail sales plunged more than forecast in March as the cost-of-living crisis squeezed incomes and consumers braced for higher taxes and energy bills.

The volume of goods sold in stores and online dropped 1.4% after falling 0.5% in February, the Office for National Statistics said Friday. Economists had expected a decline of 0.3%. Sales excluding auto fuel dropped 1.1%.

A separate survey by GfK showed that U.K. consumer confidence sank for a fifth-straight month in April, with Britons more pessimistic about the outlook for their personal finances and the general economy than during the depths of the financial crisis.

Wages are increasingly falling behind the rate of inflation, which hit a 30-year high of 7% in March. Households faced a further blow this month when energy bills and payroll taxes rose sharply. Together, the shock is forecast to deliver the biggest blow to living standards in at least six decades.

The fall in retail sales was driven by sales of food, clothing and footwear, and auto fuel. Online sales also declined sharply. The impact was partially offset by increased sales of household goods.

A separate ONS survey found that 87% of adults reported their cost of living had increased over the past month, up from 83%. Some 88% said the reason was an increase in the price of food.

The outlook for retail sales and the broader economy will depend on the willingness of households to use savings built up during the pandemic to cushion the blow.

That’s not an option for poorer families, who will be forced to borrow to maintain their living standards or buy fewer goods and services. Economists in a regular Bloomberg survey put the chance of a recession in the coming year at 30%, the highest it has been since early 2021.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.