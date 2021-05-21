(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

U.K. retail sales jumped for a third month in April after an easing of Covid-19 restrictions allowed consumers to return to stores.

The volume of goods sold in shops and online climbed 9.2% from March, the Office for National Statistics said Friday. That’s more than double the pace anticipated by economists. Sales rose a record 42.4% from April 2020 -- the first full month of the original coronavirus lockdown.

The figures add to evidence of pent-up demand to splurge savings that accumulated while the pandemic closed vast parts of the economy. With remaining restrictions set be removed on June 21, the Bank of England expects the biggest surge in household spending since 1988 -- when Margaret Thatcher was prime minister.

Higher spending last month reflected the reopening of non-essential stores on April 12. Excluding auto fuel, sales rose 9% from March and 37.7% from a year ago.

Food sales fell in the month. Clothing and footwear along with all other categories drove the increase in April. Sales volumes were 10.6% higher than in February 2020, before the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The data cap another week of good news on the economy, including a stronger-than-forecast labor market reading and a moderate increase in inflation, driven by temporary factors such as energy.

A separate report Friday showed consumer confidence jumped in May to levels last seen in March last year.

