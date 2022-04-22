(Bloomberg) -- Here’s the key business news from London-listed companies this morning:

U.K. Retail Sales: Sales of goods in stories plunged more than expected in March, as the worsening cost-of-living crisis squeezed incomes and consumers braced for higher taxes and energy bills.

U.K. retail sales volumes fell 1.4%, compared with economists’ expectations of a 0.3% decline, the Office for National Statistics said Friday

Petropavlovsk Plc: The Russian gold miner cut its full year production guidance and said that sanctions related to the war in Ukraine mean that the company has struggled to sell its gold

The company expects chain disruption for third-party concentrate, however their outlook remains unchanged.

The firm hired AlixPartners UK LLP to help it explore options around selling the ore

B&M European Value Retail SA: The discount retailer set out a succession plan for their CEO Simon Arora, who has been leading the company for 17 years.

Arora, who plans to retire in 12 months’ time, grew the chain from 21 stores in December 2004 to more than 1,100 stores across the U.K. and France today

Ferrexpo Plc: The iron ore pellet producer, which has operations in Ukraine, deferred its interim dividend in the wake of the Russian invasion.

Outside The City

Boris Johnson sparked outrage in India after he posed for a photo with a bulldozer made by construction giant JCB. The machines have recently been used in several states by Indian government officials to destroy the homes and businesses of mostly poor Muslims.

It comes as Johnson continues to face pressure at home, with an impending investigation on whether he misled parliament, and unease over attack adverts that have been accused of stoking up hatred toward lawmakers in the opposition Labour party.

Meanwhile, U.K. consumer confidence plunged to the lowest since the 2008 recession.

In Case You Missed It

Alberto Gallo has left London-based Algebris Investments to start his own hedge fund. Gallo helped run the $740 million Algebris Global Credit Opportunities fund at Algebris, where he was the head of global credit strategies.

Separately, activist investor Clearway Capital acquired a minority stake in Ireland’s Glanbia Plc after the food and nutritional products company last month released a weaker-than-expected outlook.

Looking Ahead

A big chunk of U.K. blue chips will be reporting results next week, including banks Barclays Plc, Lloyds Banking Group Plc and NatWest Group Plc. Consumer-goods behemoth Unilever Plc and pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline Plc are also scheduled to update the market.

