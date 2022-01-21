(Bloomberg) --

U.K. retail sales plummeted in December as the spread of the omicron variant kept shoppers at home.

The volume of goods sold in stores and online fell 3.7% from November, the biggest drop since January 2020’s lockdown, the Office for National Statistics said Friday. Economists had expected an decrease of 0.6%. Sales excluding auto fuel dropped 3.6%.

The figures highlight the impact the new variant of coronavirus had on consumer spending. While restrictions to control its spread have since been lifted, there are concerns higher inflation, interest rates and taxes will squeeze consumer incomes in 2022, reducing their spending power.

“The rapid emergence of the omicron variant in December triggered a mass anxiety among shoppers, with the risk of missing out on Christmas plans outweighing the appeal of a trip to the shops,” said Lynda Petherick, head of retail at Accenture UKI. “Despite the drop potentially being attributed to sales having been brought forward into October and November as shoppers locked in purchases early, this will be scant consolation for retailers. They will be bitterly disappointed that they couldn’t capitalize on one of the most important months in the retail calendar.”

The decrease last month was driven by a 7.1% drop in sales at non-food stores, while fuel sales fell 4.7% as home working reduced travel. Shoppers also increasingly turned to the interent, with the proportion of retail sales online rising to 26.6% from 26.3% in November. The figure was 19.7% before the pandemic.

The reading left sales down 0.2% in the final quarter of 2021, despite a strong October and November. On an annual basis, sales volumes were 5.1% higher than in 2020, the strongest growth 2004.

Still, more pain for retailers may lie ahead. A separate report Friday showed U.K. consumer confidence fell in January to depths last seen during the early months of lockdown in 2021 as cost-of-living crisis took over from the pandemic as a prime concern.

GfK’s monthly consumer confidence index, which is closely followed by the Bank of England and the Treasury, dropped 4 points in January to minus 19, the lowest level since the country was in lockdown in February 2021.

“Despite some good news about the easing of Covid restrictions, consumers are clearly bracing themselves for surging inflation, rising fuel bills and the prospect of interest rate rises,” said Joe Staton, client strategy director at GfK.

The drop in confidence was driven by concerns over personal finances and the general economic situation. There was also a 4-point fall in the major-purchase index, which measures whether now is a good time to buy big ticket items. It is now at minus 10, which “suggests people are ready to tighten their belts,” Staton said.

