(Bloomberg) -- U.K. retail sales fell more than twice as fast as expected in January as the latest national lockdown closed stores during what’s traditionally busy with post-holiday discounts.

Sales in shops and online fell 8.2% after posting a small increase in December, the Office for National Statistics said Friday. It’s the first decline in January since 2018 and weaker than estimated by economists for a third straight month. The median forecast was for a drop of 3%.

The coronavirus pandemic has taken a heavy toll on retailers, with restrictions forcing non-essential stores to shut for weeks at a time, damping clothing sales and shifting activity to the web. Britain’s three lockdowns have cost the industry 22 billion pounds ($31 billion) in lost sales, according to the British Retail Consortium.

At least a fifth of the stores on London’s shopping hub Oxford Street are permanently closed and will not reopen after the lockdown ends, according to data from the New West End Company, a lobby group for businesses in the area.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson hopes a rapid vaccination program will allow stores, restaurants and bars to reopen by the summer, boosting employment and luring back shoppers. Analysis by McKinsey & Co. found that consumers may stick with e-commerce, keeping that part of the industry at 50% to 75% of the peak they enjoyed during the pandemic.

Consumer confidence remained low this month, even as Britons became slightly less pessimistic about their own financial outlook, according to a separate survey by GfK.

“Positive tailwinds of the vaccination roll-out are being met by the very strong headwinds of unemployment, the threat of inflation, and the difficulty that many face in affording day-to-day living costs -- all serious issues that can dampen consumer confidence,” said Joe Staton, client strategy director at GfK.

