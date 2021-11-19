(Bloomberg) --

U.K. retail sales rose for the first time in six months as consumers snapped up toys, sports equipment and clothing.

The volume of goods sold in stores and online rose 0.8% in October, the first gain since April when most retailers were permitted to reopen following lockdowns, the Office for National Statistics said on Friday. Economists had expected an increase of 0.5%.

The gain may reassure Bank of England policy makers about the resilience of household spending as they weigh when to tackle inflation by boosting interest rates. The bank had expressed some concerns that weakness in consumption posed a risk to the recovery.

“October’s return to form -- boosted in part by Halloween sales -- suggests that inflation and the squeeze on household budgets have yet to curtail spending,” said Aled Patchett, head of retail and consumer goods at Lloyds Bank. “A high proportion of consumers are doing their Christmas shopping early this year given supply chain uncertainty and the potential for product shortages closer to the big day.”

Shops that don’t sell food drove the increase with a 4.2% rise in volumes. Clothing stores suggested that early Christmas trading boosted sales, the ONS said.

Fuel sales fell 6.4% in the month, returning to more normal levels after panic buying during a supply crisis in February. The portion of sales online declined to 27.3% in October, the lowest since March 2020 but still substantially higher than the 19.7% where it started when the pandemic struck.

The retail sales data is the third in a series of economic reports in the U.K. this week that are likely to solidify expectations the BOE will make its move in December. Figures on Tuesday confirmed the jobs market remained strong even after the end of the government’s pandemic job support plan, while the ONS said a day later than inflation has reached the highest level in a decade.

A separate report earlier Friday also suggested shoppers are becoming more willing to splash the cash on big items. GfK said its index of intentions regarding major purchases jumped in November, while an overall gauge of confidence also rose.

“One highlight for both physical and virtual retail is the seven-point jump in major purchase intentions in the run-up to Black Friday and Christmas,” said Joe Staton GfK’s director of client strategy. “Is this a sign that shoppers are ready to bounce back, after last year’s cancelled family gatherings, with a Christmas splurge in coming weeks? That’s how it looks, but consumers also know that when the festivities are over it’s going to be a tough year in 2022.”

Investors are currently pricing in a 15 basis point BOE rate increase to 0.25% next month, a step that would be the first hike by a major central bank since the pandemic started. Still, Royal Bank of Canada analysts say, “the strength of recent data, in particular the labor market data” means a bigger move will be necessary next month, and are predicting a rise of 25 basis points.

