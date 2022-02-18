(Bloomberg) --

U.K. retail sales bounced back in January as the impact of the omicron variant on consumer behaviour ebbed.

The volume of goods sold in stores and online rose 1.9%, reclaiming some of the 4% plunge in December, the Office for National Statistics said Friday. Economists had expected growth of 1.2%. The increase was driven by a pick up in spending on household goods and at garden centers.

The figures add to a raft of data that are likely to convince the Bank of England that the U.K. economy is recovering strongly enough to cope with a third-straight interest-rate hike in March. They also provide some succor for the nation’s beleaguered retailers, who saw a dismal December after households brought forward their festive shopping in fear of further covid restrictions.

Still, with taxes and energy bills set to rise in April, and the BOE expecting inflation to hit a peak of 7.25%, economists expect spending to slow again in the coming months, especially on big-ticket items.

