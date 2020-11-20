(Bloomberg) -- U.K. retail sales rose for a sixth straight month in October, boosted by demand at household goods and department stores.

The Office for National Statistics said reports from businesses suggest part of the increase was driven by consumers starting their Christmas shopping earlier. That could reflect concerns about coronavirus lockdowns that would close stores.

In October, the volume of goods sold in stores and online rose 1.2% from September, according to data Friday. Economists expected a decline of 0.3%.

Most retail sectors have now recovered to pre-crisis levels, apart from clothing and fuel. Online shopping, which has boomed during the pandemic, is up 45% compared with February.

But there are risks to consumer demand. Household confidence remained subdued ahead of the holiday season that’s crucial for the sector, a separate report by GfK showed Friday. Earlier this month, grocery chain J Sainsbury Plc said it’s closing 420 Argos stores and starting a massive job restructuring plan to boost profitability.

The Bank of England stepped up stimulus this month in anticipation of an economic contraction in the fourth quarter. Policy makers said that the outlook is particularly uncertain because of Covid and the U.K.’s departure from the European Union’s single market on Jan. 1.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.