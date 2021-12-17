(Bloomberg) --

U.K. retail sales surged more than expected last month as Black Friday discounts drew consumers back into shops.

The volume of goods sold in stores and online rose 1.4% from October, when they grew a revised 1.1%, the Office for National Statistics said Friday. Economists had expected an increase of 0.8%. Sales excluding auto fuel grew 1.1%.

Clothing, computers, toys and jewelry drove the increases, with the portion of sales online declining to the lowest since March 2020. The statistics office said retailers benefitted widespread discounting around Black Friday.

The figures shed light on the strength of consumer spending before the omicron variant of the coronavirus struck. With confidence declining and interest rates, inflation and taxes all rising, retailers are concerned that gains last month may mark a high point in what’s been a bumpy recovery.

The gains may reflect consumers bringing forward purchases to avoid potential supply disruptions in the run-up to Christmas. Consumer confidence has weakened in the past month, a separate survey by GfK showed.

Households were dealt a further blow on Thursday when the Bank of England raised interest rates to tackle the fastest inflation in a decade.

