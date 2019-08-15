(Bloomberg) -- Follow @Brexit, sign up to our Brexit Bulletin, and tell us your Brexit story.

U.K. retail sales unexpectedly rose in July but the increase was driven by online promotions, suggesting consumers are turning cautious amid the escalating Brexit crisis.

The volume of goods sold in stores and online rose 0.2% from June, the Office for National Statistics said Thursday. Sales excluding auto fuel also increased 0.2%.

But the better-than-expected figures -- sales were expected to fall -- masked weakness across a range of stores, with food sales flat-lining and non-food sales posting the biggest drop this year. Sales growth over the past three months was the weakest this year.

Non-store retailing, which includes internet sales, rose the most since May 2016. The 6.9% surge last month was spurred by promotional events, suggesting Amazon Prime discounts played a significant role.

Key Insights

Food sales were unchanged versus June; non-food sales fell 1.4%.

Sales of clothing and household goods declined, with furniture stores hit by record-breaking temperatures last month.

The 5.4% drop in sales of household goods followed strong gains in the previous two months.

Sales at department stores rose for the first time this year, boosted by the introduction of new clothing lines and promotions.

Online sales accounted for a record 19.9% of total retail sales.

Sales rose 3.3% vs July 2018; Up 0.5% in May-July, the slowest pace this year.

