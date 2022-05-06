(Bloomberg) -- McColl’s Retail Group Plc, a large U.K. convenience store chain, has collapsed into insolvency and suspended the trading of its shares after refinancing talks failed, putting as many as 16,000 jobs at risk.

The retailer, which has a network of more than 1,200 convenience stores and newsstands across Britain, confirmed in a statement that PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP had been appointed administrator to handle the process. McColl’s added they expect a sale of the business to third-party purchaser to take place soon.

McColl’s has been struggling for some time and locked in financing talks for months with its banks and its key wholesale supplier, Wm Morrison Supermarkets, which is owned by the U.S. private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice.

Although financing discussions with Morrison to “create a stable platform” had made significant progress, “the lenders made clear that they were not satisfied that such discussions would reach an acceptable outcome to them,” McColl’s said in a statement. The retailer said it had no choice but to place the company in administration, a U.K. form of insolvency proceedings.

McColl’s benefited during lockdowns when people started buying bigger baskets of food from convenience stores located closer to home. It has suffered since as normal shopping patterns have returned. Britain’s retail industry is also fiercely competitive and McColl’s has struggled to match rivals, such as the Co-Op chain and Tesco Plc and J Sainsbury Plc.

McColl’s warned last week that shareholders could be wiped out if agreement on a financing deal couldn’t be reached. The shares have fallen about 90% so far this year.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.