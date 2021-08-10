(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Welcome to Tuesday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day.

Inaction could be a powerful option for Bank of England officials looking to scale back stimulus for the economy and shrink their swollen balance sheet

U.K. retailers reported their slowest sales growth in five months during July as consumers shifted toward spending on entertainment and social gatherings and away from in-store shopping

The Swiss National Bank may say it, and valuation metrics may show it, but traders are unconvinced the franc has gotten too strong

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said the central bank should move to taper its asset purchases if employment keeps gaining strongly, scaling them back faster than in past episodes

The U.S. Senate moved closer to passing a $550 billion infrastructure package after drawn-out debate, with a vote expected Tuesday

The latest nowcast readings from Bloomberg Economics show the world economy poised for a marked acceleration, with the delta outbreak the main risk to the outlook

China’s central bank fanned expectations of further monetary policy easing, saying inflation pressures are “controllable” while highlighting risks to the economic growth outlook

Somalia has set up a national payments system as part of plans to develop the financial industry in one of the world’s most fragile states

Australian business sentiment tumbled in July as Sydney’s delta outbreak forced tighter stay-at-home orders and snap lockdowns were imposed in other major cities

South Korea’s economy will likely persevere through its worst coronavirus outbreak yet and expand at a slightly faster pace than the central bank forecasts, paving the way for a rate hike before year-end

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.