(Bloomberg) -- U.K. retailers had another poor month in April as the cost-living-crunch escalated, a survey by the Confederation of British Industry found.

Stores complained of weak sales for the time of year and saw little prospect of an improvement in May, the business lobby group said Wednesday. Six in 10 said sales were lower than a year earlier, the highest proportion in 13 months, and more than 40% placed fewer orders with suppliers.

The figures suggest the squeeze is increasingly being felt on the high street as soaring prices leave many people with little if any cash to spare. Both energy bills and taxes rose sharply this month, putting households on course for the biggest drop in real incomes since the 1950s.

Hardest hit this month were grocers, sports and games shops, food stores and sellers of household goods, the CBI data show. Chemists, clothing and footwear outlets and department stores reported increased sales on balance.

Stocks were deemed “too low” this month, suggesting firms faced renewed supply difficulties, though a return to more normal levels is expected in May. The survey was carried out between March 25 and April 13.

