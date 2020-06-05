(Bloomberg) --

The U.K.’s Equality and Human Rights Commission plans to hold an inquiry into the effect of the coronavirus on people of color.

As the virus takes a disproportionate toll on minority groups in Britain, the commission said the inquiry will form part of its wider approach to address structural race inequality in the country.

“Now is a once in a generation opportunity to tackle long-standing entrenched racial inequalities,” said EHRC Chair David Isaac. “Only by taking focused action to tackle race inequality across Britain will we become a fair country in which every individual can reach their full potential.”

Representatives of the EHRC will meet race equality leaders to discuss the proposal for an inquiry. The terms of the probe will be published in the coming weeks.

