(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. is preparing a new law ending prosecutions linked to the Troubles in Northern Ireland, a move that risks straining already frayed relations with Dublin.

The government plans to introduce a statute of limitations applying to all cases before 1998, the year the Good Friday Agreement largely ended three decades of violence in the province, according to two people familiar with the decision.

In a statement to Parliament on Wednesday, Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis will set out how the amnesty will apply to former members of the British security forces as well as to ex-loyalist and republican paramilitaries.

The decision will please some in Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party, including Johnny Mercer, who has led a campaign against what he calls “vexatious” prosecutions against British soldiers over their actions during the conflict, which claimed 3,500 lives on both sides.

Earlier this month, prosecutors dropped their case against two British army veterans facing murder charges over incidents in Londonderry, also known as Derry, in 1972.

The U.K.’s decision is likely to draw condemnation from Dublin. In May, Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar told RTE that said a statute of limitations would “give immunity to people who committed the worst imaginable offenses during the Troubles.”

In 2014, the U.K. and Irish governments -- along with most political parties in Northern Ireland -- reached a deal that included provisions to investigate outstanding crimes associated with the conflict.

The legislation comes at a sensitive time for relations between London and Dublin. Tensions between the two governments have been growing since Britain’s decision to leave the European Union.

Earlier this year, Northern Ireland saw some its worst violence in years after trade between the province and the rest of the U.K was disrupted by part of the Brexit deal. Both sides are still trying to make the Northern Ireland Protocol work.

