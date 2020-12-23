(Bloomberg) -- British supermarkets are bracing for potential fresh-produce shortages after Christmas, as the ripple effect of France’s two-day ban on entry courses through a supply system built on fast turnarounds.

Replenishing stocks of soft fruits and green vegetables in coming days will depend on trucks now stuck at the Port of Dover going across the English Channel to load up for a return trip.

With Covid-19 testing slowing their release, there could be difficulties clearing the backlog of more than 3,000 trucks in and around the U.K.’s biggest port, according to the Food and Drink Federation.

“Even working extremely quickly and with Calais possibly shut for Christmas Day, it is clear that it could take until New Year to return to normal operations,” said Ian Wright, chief executive officer of the federation. “That means we are likely to see, locally, reduced on-shelf availability of some fresh vegetables and fruits beginning next week.”

The flow of ingredients from the European Union into the U.K. will also likely face “significant disruption,” Wright said.

Air Supply

France cut off ferry traffic from Dover on Sunday after a faster-spreading variant of Covid-19 prompted a government lockdown in the U.K. The French decision left thousands of trucks stuck in the port and lined up on side roads on the English side.

British supermarkets have already said this week they are exploring alternative routes to bring fresh produce in after Christmas -- including air freight, a costlier option than trucks, trains or ships.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG’s first cargo flight from Frankfurt to Doncaster Sheffield airport in England was scheduled to take off at 12:30 p.m. German time loaded with 80 tons of fruits and vegetables, according to the airline.

With demand for air freight to the U.K. rising dramatically, the company is considering sending further freighters out this week, said Jacqueline Casini, a spokeswoman for the carrier’s cargo unit.

Lufthansa Cargo is now considering establishing a regular freight-only service to the U.K., Casini said. This would likely be with a temporarily converted Airbus SE A340 passenger jet, rather than the larger Boeing Co. 777F freighter that is being used for Wednesday’s flight.

Although it’s good news that the French border has reopened, “until the backlog is cleared and supply chains return to normal, we anticipate issues with the availability of some fresh goods,” said Andrew Opie, director of food and sustainability at the British Retail Consortium.

Other alternatives include ferries to ship produce direct from Spain, Holland and North Africa rather than through France.

Citrus, Lettuce

Fresh produce supplies needed to meet demand for Christmas dinners, such as parsnips, carrots or potatoes, are already in the country. However, citrus fruit, lettuce, some salad leaves and other produce including broccoli and cauliflower could be in short supply from next week.

The closure of the Port of Dover occurred just as EU and U.K. negotiators try to seal a last-minute trade deal before the end of the Brexit transition period.

The blockade ended after French Prime Minister Jean Castex said European Union citizens and residents able to show a negative Covid-19 test would be allowed to travel from the U.K.

Ferries arriving from Calais and the trucks they carry were moving in the early hours of Wednesday morning, and those transporting fresh foods asked for priority to clear the backlog.

