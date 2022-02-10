Feb 10, 2022
U.K. Rules for Potential Russia Sanctions Take Effect Thursday
U.K. Minister for Europe James Cleverly said legislation to allow sanctions against Russia in the case of an invasion of Ukraine will be enshrined into British law on Thursday.
“I have signed the legislation, which we will lay before Parliament and intend to come into force this afternoon,” Cleverly told the House of Commons.
The U.K. has threatened to sanction Russians with close links to President Vladimir Putin as soon as troops went into Ukraine, but has so far not had the legal means to do so. Russia has repeatedly denied it plans to invade.
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss held talks with her Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow on Thursday.
