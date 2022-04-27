(Bloomberg) -- Britain’s governing Conservative Party is investigating a report of a senior minister watching pornography on his cell phone while sitting in the House of Commons.

The party’s whips are looking into the matter and will take action once they have their findings, according to Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s press secretary, who said that such behavior is unacceptable.

The Daily Mirror reported earlier Wednesday that the minister was sitting next to a female member while watching the video during a meeting in the last few months.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.