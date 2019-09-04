(Bloomberg) -- U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson failed in his attempt to trigger a snap general election, in another blow for his Brexit strategy.

Johnson needed two-thirds of members of Parliament to support his plan to break up Parliament early for a national poll but fewer than half backed him.

He had argued that an emergency election was the only way out of the Brexit deadlock that has paralyzed British politics for the past three years.

Speaking after his defeat, Johnson blamed his rival, opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, for refusing to support the proposed election. "He does not think he will win," Johnson said.

The result was the third time Johnson had suffered a major parliamentary defeat for his Brexit plan in 24 hours. It came after MPs moved decisively to stop Britain lurching out of the European Union without an agreement in eight weeks’ time.

Earlier on Wednesday, Johnson failed to stop the House of Commons voting for a draft law designed to thwart his proposal to take the U.K. out of the EU -- with or without a deal -- on Oct. 31.

