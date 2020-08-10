(Bloomberg) -- U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised to re-write the law that allows illegal migrants to stay in Britain as he seeks to stem the flow of small boats crossing the English Channel from France.

More than 4,000 illegal migrants have reached the British coast so far this year and authorities intercepted four boats carrying 65 people in the Channel on Sunday. The government sent a military surveillance plane to spot vessels attempting to make the sea crossing on Monday.

Johnson pledged to work with the French government to tackle the “cruel and criminal gangs” responsible for transporting illegal migrants.

“There’s a second thing we’ve got to do and that is to look at the legal framework that we have that means that when people do get here, it is very, very difficult to then send them away again,” Johnson told reporters on Monday.

