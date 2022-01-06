(Bloomberg) -- Boris Johnson said he followed the rules at all times over a refurbishment of his Downing Street apartment, following accusations the U.K. prime minister misled an inquiry into the funding of the works.

The government’s independent adviser on ministerial interests, Christopher Geidt, cleared Johnson of wrongdoing in May, but has been reviewing his findings following a separate probe into the matter which suggested he had not seen all of Johnson’s correspondence when compiling his report.

“I followed the ministerial guidance at all times,” Johnson said in a pooled broadcast interview on Thursday, when asked if he had misled Geidt.

At issue was whether Johnson took an undeclared loan from a political donor to cover the costs of refitting his Downing Street apartment. In Geidt’s initial probe, Johnson said he knew nothing of how the works were financed until just before press reports emerged in February 2021.

Party Fined

However, in December, the Electoral Commission fined Johnson’s Conservative Party over the issue and cited a WhatsApp exchange between Johnson and Conservative peer David Brownlow in November 2020, in which Johnson asked him to authorize further refurbishment works to his flat.

According to the report, Brownlow agreed and said that, while a proposed blind trust to pay for the works hadn’t yet been established, “he knew where the funding was coming from.”

The furore over the flat refurbishment added to a sense of crisis around Johnson’s administration in late 2021, coming at the time of various sleaze allegations and before the loss of a key by-election.

Geidt is likely to clear Johnson of breaking the ministerial code but will criticize his conduct, the Financial Times reported in December, citing officials it didn’t identify.

