(Bloomberg) -- U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he is getting his coronavirus vaccination “very shortly” -- and it “will certainly be Oxford-AstraZeneca I’ll be having.”

Johnson, 56, spoke in Parliament on Wednesday after a number of European countries suspended use of the vaccine due to concerns over blood clots. The government has insisted the Astra shot is safe and effective and urged the public to take it.

Earlier, U.K. Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng told LBC Radio that comments from some politicians in Europe about the safety of the vaccine were “very, very unhelpful.”

