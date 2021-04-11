(Bloomberg) -- Former U.K. Prime Minister David Cameron lobbied for a payment program from Greensill Capital to be used in the country’s National Health Service, the Sunday Times newspaper reported, adding fresh controversy to a row that has exposed the Conservative Party to accusations of cronyism.

Cameron arranged a private drink with Health Secretary Matt Hancock and Lex Greensill, the Australian financier, after which a payment service from a Greensill Capital start-up was offered in the NHS, the Sunday Times said. The service allowed NHS employees to receive their wages in advance, and the deal was done without a procurement process or open competition, the newspaper said.

The latest revelation about Cameron’s lobbying follows pressure on Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, who was revealed to have “pushed” officials to consider helping Greensill get access to Britain’s pandemic corporate support program, having exchanged text messages with Cameron. Greensill, which specialized in financing invoices, collapsed in March in one of the most spectacular financial blow-ups of recent years, and Cameron was one of its advisers.

The demise of Greensill has put thousands of U.K. jobs at risk because the future of companies in Sanjeev Gupta’s GFG Alliance -- including steel mills in Britain -- is in doubt without access to Greensill’s financing.

Cameron also lobbied the Bank of England about financial support for Greensill, the central bank has said, though a U.K. watchdog has cleared him of unregistered lobbying. Britain’s former prime minister is yet to comment publicly on the Greensill affair.

“The well-being of NHS staff is the top priority of the department and Health Secretary,” the Department for Health and Social Care said in a statement. “Our approach was and is that local NHS employers are best placed to decide how different pay flexibilities fit with their overall pay and reward offer for their staff.”

