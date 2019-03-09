(Bloomberg) -- Charter Court Financial Services Group and OneSavings Bank said they are in advanced discussions regarding a possible all-share combination of the two U.K.-based companies.

Proposed terms include OSB acquiring all the issued and to-be-issued ordinary share capital of Charter Court on the basis of an exchange ratio of 0.8253 new OSB shares for each Charter Court share

Proposed that Andy Golding, currently CEO of OSB, will become CEO of the combined group

OSB, Charter Court boards are expected to recommend the possible merger

