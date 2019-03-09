(Bloomberg) -- Charter Court Financial Services Group and OneSavings Bank said they are in advanced discussions regarding a possible all-share combination of the two U.K.-based companies.

  • Proposed terms include OSB acquiring all the issued and to-be-issued ordinary share capital of Charter Court on the basis of an exchange ratio of 0.8253 new OSB shares for each Charter Court share
  • Proposed that Andy Golding, currently CEO of OSB, will become CEO of the combined group
  • OSB, Charter Court boards are expected to recommend the possible merger

To contact the reporter on this story: Bill Haubert in New York at bhaubert@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Edith Moy at echan10@bloomberg.net, Steve Geimann

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.