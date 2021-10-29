(Bloomberg) --

The U.K.’s antitrust watchdog says it’s investigating Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC’s 7 billion-pound ($9.5 billion) acquisition of Wm Morrison Supermarkets Plc.

The Competition and Markets Authority said Friday that it had served an initial enforcement order on the companies which can require them to operate separately while the CMA reviews the deal.

CD&R won a hard-fought auction for the supermarket over rival Fortress Investment Group to after an an intense months-long battle.

