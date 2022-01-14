(Bloomberg) -- The U.K.’s competition watchdog will review potentially misleading environmental boasts made by the fashion retail sector, as part of its investigation into greenwashing.

The Competition and Markets Authority said it will look into several common green claims across the British fashion sector including around recycled materials and ranges of clothing being branded as sustainable, it said on its website Friday.

U.K.’s CMA ‘Puts Businesses on Notice’ Over Greenwashing

The agency said it will take appropriate action for businesses it finds to be greenwashing and will also look into other sectors with the possibility of more action being taken.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.