(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. government unlawfully awarded a 564,000 pound ($800,000) coronavirus contract to a research firm whose owners were friends of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s former chief adviser, a London judge ruled.

The U.K.’s handing of the contract to Public First during the pandemic “gave rise to apparent bias and was unlawful,” the High Court judge ruled Wednesday. The firm’s owners were alleged to have close connections with both the prime minister’s ex-aide Dominic Cummings and lawmaker Michael Gove.

The ruling is a blow for the government, as it fights a number of lawsuits brought by public-interest group Good Law Project accusing it of cronyism over how lucrative contracts were handed out during the pandemic.

Cummings, who stepped down as Johnson’s highest-profile aide last year, has been publicly critical of the government’s handling of the crisis. Last month, he said Johnson was “unfit” to be prime minister and accused him of saying he’d rather see “bodies pile high” than order a third national lockdown. He also accused Health Secretary Matt Hancock of lying. Both Johnson and Hancock have rejected the allegations.

Judge Finola O’Farrell dismissed two other claims against the government, including that there were problems with the pace or scale of the contract.

“The existence of personal connections between Gove, Mr Cummings and the directors of Public First was a relevant circumstance that might be perceived to compromise their impartiality and independence in the context of a public procurement,” she said in her ruling.

Although Cummings’ “professional and personal connections with Public First did not preclude him from making an impartial assessment in this regard,” Gove’s “failure to consider any other research agency...would lead a fair minded and informed observer to conclude that there was a real possibility, or a real danger, that the decision-maker was biased,” she said.

Ill-equipped

In a February hearing for the suit Cummings said in a witness statement the health department was ill-equipped to communicate with citizens when the virus started spreading rapidly over a year ago.

“They did not have the people or skills needed to undertake this type of public communications at speed,” he said in the statement made public as part of the case. “Some of the first drafts of mass communication material were confusing and confusion clearly could have deadly consequences.”

The U.K. Cabinet Office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

A spokesman for Public First said the judge made no criticism of the company. It accepted that “the judge found that weak internal processes gave rise to the appearance of bias.”

A further hearing will work out how much in legal costs the government will have to pay, as well as whether it’s allowed to appeal the decision. It’s also awaiting another ruling concerning the lawfulness of its awarding of personal-protective equipment contracts during the crisis.

“We just don’t understand how the Prime Minister can run a Cabinet that acts without proper regard for the law or value for public money,” Jo Maugham, the Director of Good Law Project, said.

