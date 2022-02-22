(Bloomberg) -- Boris Johnson’s decision to wind down Covid testing in England marks the beginning of the end for a system that has added more than 26 billion pounds ($35 billion) to the economy since the start of the pandemic.

The prime minister said this week that the test and trace program is set to be severely scaled back as part of a new era of “living with Covid.” Access to free tests is ending and other elements are also being phased out, with Johnson citing the vast cost to the Treasury of running the system.

That will come with a cost to the wider economy. Data from the Office for National Statistics show test and trace was responsible for around one in seven pounds of economic growth in 2021.

The plan added an average of 1.8 billion pounds a month to growth last year, peaking at 2.8 billion pounds in December.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“The U.K.’s GDP statistics have been given a big boost by test and trace activity. GDP at the end of last year was 0.4% below its pre-pandemic level. Excluding test and trace activity, it would have been 1.5% below. Now that the government has drawn a line under the policy, health output is likely to drop sharply in coming months which will muddy the underlying growth picture”

-- Dan Hanson, senior U.K. economist.

