(Bloomberg) -- U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s senior adviser Dominic Cummings is facing questions from Britain’s main opposition party after a whistleblower raised issues over ties fostered in Russia in the 1990s, Press Association reported.

The issues were raised by an “official-level” whistleblower to Labour officials, who are in turn posing “serious concerns,” the news agency said, citing a letter by Emily Thornberry, the main opposition’s foreign affairs spokeswoman. The concerns revolved around his ties with people involved in politics, intelligence and security in Russia, PA reported.

Thornberry wrote to Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to ask about Cummings’ access to the government’s most sensitive intelligence files, according to the report, which added that her letter was copied to the heads of intelligence agencies MI5 and MI6, as well as Cabinet Secretary Mark Sedwill. She added that Labour didn’t know the “veracity” of the claims.

