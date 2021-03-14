(Bloomberg) --

The U.K.’s plan to keep indoor hospitality closed beyond April 12, when the country will let non-essential retailers open, faces a legal challenge.

Hugh Osmond, who helped build U.K. restaurant chain Pizza Express, has written to Prime Minister Boris Johnson and is going to court against what he considers an “irrational” decision to keep the hospitality sector shut for longer. Sacha Lord, an adviser for Greater Manchester, is also bringing the case, according to a statement on Sunday.

U.K.’s four-step plan to kick-start its economy started with reopening schools on March 8. Retail can open from mid-April but indoor hospitality is allowed to serve customers only from May 17.

There is no “evidence or justification” for prioritizing non-essential retail over hospitality and that they “are considering further the potentially indirectly discriminatory effect” on young people and those from Black, Asian and minority ethnic backgrounds working in the hospitality industry, according to the statement.

