(Bloomberg) -- Investors seeking the safety of debt sent the yield on five-year U.K. government bonds to an all-time low.

The rate fell to minus 0.047% as of 8:28 a.m. in London, breaking below a previous record in May 22. The yield on the nation’s two-year securities is nearing a similar milestone.

The pullback from equities and flight to havens reflects investor worries that lockdowns may be reimposed and economies re-opened more slowly. New infections set daily records in Texas, Florida and California. Health leaders called on the U.K. to prepare for a possible second wave, while Australia recorded its largest spike in cases since April.

“The move in gilts is the U.S. equities-driven risk off,” said Peter Chatwell, head of multi-asset strategy at Mizuho International Plc.

