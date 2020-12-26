(Bloomberg) -- David Frost, Britain’s chief Brexit negotiator, hailed the free-trade agreement with the European Union as a turning point, saying the country will no longer face restrictions from the bloc.

“This should be the beginning of a moment of national renewal for us,” Frost told reporters on a call on Saturday. “We’ve established the U.K. as a country which sets its own laws again.”

Brexit Trade Deal Sets Up EU, U.K. to Avoid Chaotic Rupture

The U.K. and the EU concluded a new trade accord on Christmas Eve, averting a bitter breakup and the prospect of punitive tariffs on commerce from Jan. 1. The deal saw the U.K. prioritize the ability to strike out out on its own rather than staying aligned with EU rules, a change that creates extra bureaucracy and costs for businesses.

Frost said the agreement means that the European Court of Justice will no longer have any sway in the U.K., and there will be no direct effect of EU law. “Many said we couldn’t do it in the time available,” Frost said. “This is one of the biggest and broadest agreements ever.”

