(Bloomberg) -- U.K. Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove likened Brexit to moving house in a call with top business leaders that left some participants irked.

Gove said leaving the EU will come with upfront costs but long-term benefits during a 20-minute conference call on Tuesday with senior figures from U.K. industry, according to three people present who asked not to be identified because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson also joined the discussion, urging firms to prepare for Britain’s looming exit from the EU’s single market and customs union at the year-end. The two acknowledged that businesses had been busy dealing with the pandemic, but nevertheless said they should be preparing for the changes Brexit will bring.

The brevity of the call, the lack of detail about the government’s plans, and the fact that not all participants were able to ask questions left some feeling irritated. Johnson’s failure to provide full clarity on what Britain’s trade relations with the EU will look like from Jan. 1 was particularly aggravating, one person said.

A Cabinet Office spokesman couldn’t provide an immediate comment on the discussion.

