(Bloomberg) --

U.K. Health Secretary Matt Hancock said it’s too early to say whether a planned easing of coronavirus restrictions on June 21 can go ahead, as ministers continue to weigh the threat of a potential fresh wave of the pandemic.

“We’ll be looking at all of the data over the next week,” Hancock said on Sky News on Sunday. “We are not saying no to the 21st of June at this point.”

A final easing of social restrictions in Britain has been thrown into doubt by the rise of the highly transmissible Delta variant first identified in India, which is now the dominant strain in the U.K. There were 6,238 new cases of coronavirus reported on Friday, the highest number since late March.

Read more: U.K.’s Johnson Faces Lockdown Dilemma as Covid Cases Rise (1)

Removing the last batch of restrictions on June 21 would mean reopening nightclubs, full stadiums, people queuing for drinks in bars and large weddings and conferences resuming. Delaying the final easing risks a major showdown between Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Conservative backbenchers, many of whom see the date as a promise to voters.

Hancock said there are encouraging signs because, although cases of the Delta variant have been rising, hospitalizations remain flat, a sign that the country’s successful vaccination program is protecting citizens against severe disease.

“We all need to go and get vaccinated,” he said. “The majority of people going into hospital with Covid are unvaccinated.”

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.