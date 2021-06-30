(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Welcome to Wednesday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:

U.K. staff shortages are rampant as the loosening of lockdown restrictions spurs more hiring

The Biden administration should diverge from Trump-era trade policy in order to help improve the U.S. economy, a key European Commission trade official said

The U.K. government announced its post-Brexit system for overseeing subsidies to companies, promising to make quicker decisions than when Britain was in the European Union

The U.S. economy’s surprising strength warrants scaling back asset purchases sooner, starting with mortgage-backed securities, Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller told Bloomberg Television

U.S. free-trade agreements reached over the past 3 1/2 decades have had a “small but positive” effect on the world’s biggest economy, a report by a bipartisan federal agency analyzing trade issues showed

China’s manufacturing held firm in June amid easing price pressures, while a steep drop in car production was a blow to Japan’s factory output

Bloomberg Economics explores how today’s Chinese central bank doesn’t follow the Fed, with tapering now and easing later

Singapore’s central bank sees a virus-versus-vaccine battle in the months ahead as a big test to global recovery while its own government ramps up inoculation efforts

Africa’s oldest central bank celebrates its centenary Wednesday just as it started -- steering South Africa through an economic crisis

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.