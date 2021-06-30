Jun 30, 2021
U.K.’s Help Wanted, Fed Talk on Taper, Asia Factories: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.
Welcome to Wednesday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:
- U.K. staff shortages are rampant as the loosening of lockdown restrictions spurs more hiring
- The Biden administration should diverge from Trump-era trade policy in order to help improve the U.S. economy, a key European Commission trade official said
- The U.K. government announced its post-Brexit system for overseeing subsidies to companies, promising to make quicker decisions than when Britain was in the European Union
- The U.S. economy’s surprising strength warrants scaling back asset purchases sooner, starting with mortgage-backed securities, Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller told Bloomberg Television
- U.S. free-trade agreements reached over the past 3 1/2 decades have had a “small but positive” effect on the world’s biggest economy, a report by a bipartisan federal agency analyzing trade issues showed
- China’s manufacturing held firm in June amid easing price pressures, while a steep drop in car production was a blow to Japan’s factory output
- Bloomberg Economics explores how today’s Chinese central bank doesn’t follow the Fed, with tapering now and easing later
- Singapore’s central bank sees a virus-versus-vaccine battle in the months ahead as a big test to global recovery while its own government ramps up inoculation efforts
- Africa’s oldest central bank celebrates its centenary Wednesday just as it started -- steering South Africa through an economic crisis
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.