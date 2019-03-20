(Bloomberg) -- Inmarsat Plc is in takeover discussions after the U.K. satellite company received a proposal for about $3.3 billion from a group of private equity and pension funds.

The non-binding offer from Apax Partners and Warburg Pincus, supported by the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board, is for $7.21 a share, Inmarsat said in a statement Tuesday after the market close in London.

Inmarsat rose 16 percent in London at 8:06 a.m. to 5.08 pounds, giving the company a market value of 2.35 billion pounds ($3.11 billion).

The proposal and its terms are still under discussion and it’s possible a firm offer won’t be made, according to the statement. U.K. Takeover Panel rules now kick in, meaning the bidding consortium will have a provisional deadline of April 16 to make a firm offer or walk away.

The offer follows an unsuccessful attempt last year by billionaire Charlie Ergen’s EchoStar Corp. to acquire Inmarsat. French rival Eutelsat Communications SA also weighed a bid for London-based Inmarsat before backing off. Inmarsat’s board rejected EchoStar’s July cash and equity bid, which valued the U.K. company at 5.32 pounds a share.

Apax was part of a consortium of investors that bought Inmarsat in 2003 and took it public two years later. The latest offer represents a 24 percent premium on Inmarsat’s closing price of 438 pence per share on Tuesday.

While Inmarsat’s sales of satellite connection services to core maritime and government clients were flat in 2018, it posted strong growth in its aviation group thanks to booming demand for passenger internet connectivity from the world’s airlines, according to its annual report.

Before Wednesday’s advance, its shares had fallen 45 percent over the past two years as competition intensified from traditional rivals such as ViaSat Inc. and entrepreneurial challengers including Richard Branson-backed OneWeb and Elon Musk’s SpaceX. Demand for older products that offer basic phone and internet services to clients in the oil and gas and mining industries has slumped.

Representatives for Warburg Pincus and Apax declined to comment. The Betaville deal blog first reported on the potential deal Tuesday.

