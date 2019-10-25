(Bloomberg) -- The European Union will consider its decision Friday on how long to delay the U.K.’s departure, but officials said Boris Johnson’s bid for a snap general election -- and his threat to pull his own Brexit bill based on a deal reached with Brussels just a week ago -- is complicating matters.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid conceded that the U.K. would not meet Johnson’s “do or die” pledge to leave the EU on Oct. 31, telling the BBC the government had done “everything possible” to meet that deadline.

Key Developments:

EU diplomats meet in Brussels at 9 a.m. London time to discuss third Brexit extension

Johnson proposes Dec. 12 for general election, but needs two-thirds majority in Parliament for it to take place

Opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn says threat of no-deal Brexit must be removed before he’ll back a poll

Javid says government will keep filing motions for an early election until it gets its way

Javid: Government Can’t Rule Out No-Deal Exit (8:35 a.m.)

Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid told BBC radio the government can’t rule out a no-deal Brexit -- suggesting opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn won’t be given the reassurance he needs to vote for a general election on Monday.

Technically, Javid is right. As things stand, without a deal agreed by Parliament, the U.K. Is set to crash out of the bloc on Oct. 31 -- unless the EU accedes to its request for an extension.

Javid Formally Ditches Oct. 31 Brexit Deadline (8:15 a.m.)

Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid said Parliament’s demand for an extension made it impossible for the government to deliver Brexit by the current Oct. 31 deadline.

“We have to accept we won’t be able to leave on Oct. 31,” Javid told the BBC, adding that the government had done “everything possible” to do so.

Javid also warned that if Members of Parliament defy Boris Johnson’s demand for an early election, the government would simply keep trying.

“If they don’t then we will keep bringing back to Parliament a motion to have an election,” he said. “And we will keep doing that again and again.”

Javid also confirmed the government’s budget statement scheduled for Nov. 6 had been canceled.

Labour Says It’s Ready But Won’t Accept Election (Earlier)

The main opposition Labour Party is ready for a general election but won’t yet vote for one, its home affairs spokeswoman Diane Abbott told BBC radio on Friday. She said Labour has both the money and the will to fight an election.

Leader Jeremy Corbyn on Thursday said his decision on backing Boris Johnson’s bid for a snap poll depends on the length of a Brexit extension granted by the European Union -- and on the prime minister taking a no-deal departure off the table. On Friday, Abbott went further, suggesting a law may need to be passed to rule it out.

“We would want to be absolutely certain of that because we’ve said for some time that crashing out of the EU without a deal would be catastrophic,” Abbott said. “We’d want to have an explicit commitment that no deal is off the table and that might mean further legislation in Parliament.”

Earlier:

Boris Johnson’s Election Bid Casts Doubt Over EU Brexit DelayThe U.K. Heads Toward a Winter Election (Maybe): Brexit BulletinMark Carney Has His Hands Full No Matter How Brexit Goes

