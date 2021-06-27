U.K.’s Javid Says His Priority is to Get Country Back to Normal

(Bloomberg) -- The U.K.’s new Health Secretary Sajid Javid said his top priority is ending the pandemic and getting the country back to normal.

“We are still in a pandemic and I want to see that this comes to an end as soon as possible and that will be my most immediate priority to see that we can return to normal as soon and as quickly as possible,” he told Sky TV in London.

Javid, a former Chancellor of the Exchequer, was named to the post yesterday by Prime Minister Boris Johnson after Matt Hancock resigned.

Hancock quit on Saturday after he was caught embracing a senior aide in his office, in breach of the social distancing guidelines he helped to create. The episode rebounded immediately on Johnson, who had initially fought to keep Hancock in his job and then faced criticism for being too weak to fire the minister.

“I think Matt Hancock worked incredibly hard and he achieved a lot and he will have more to offer,” Javid told Sky.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.