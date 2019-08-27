U.K.'s Javid Signals Government Austerity May Not Yet Be Over

(Bloomberg) -- U.K. Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid warned government departments they shouldn’t expect “blank checks’ when he announces the result of his spending round next week.

Writing in the Daily Telegraph, Javid confirmed Sept. 4 as the date he’ll set departmental budgets for the fiscal year 2020/21. That’s the day after Parliament returns from more than five weeks of recess, fueling speculation the government is on an election footing.

Javid said the spending round “will be about clearing the decks to allow us to focus on Brexit.” He also tried to allay concerns the government is taking a careless approach to spending, saying “any departments expecting a blank check will be sorely disappointed.”

Since coming to power in July, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced more than 6 billion pounds ($7.4 billion) of spending pledges, including 2.5 billion pounds on prisons, a 1.8 billion-pound cash boost for the National Health Service and a 2.1 billion-pound allocation for no-deal Brexit preparations.

That’s led economists to raise concerns that the government is opening the spending taps after a decade of austerity. That could be a risky approach given uncertainty around the outcome of Brexit, which is scheduled for 31 Oct. and after data showed the economy contracting for the first time in seven years.

Javid said the spending round will adhere to the current fiscal rules, set by his predecessor, Philip Hammond, and will focus on the prime minster’s key policy priorities of health, crime and schools.

The spending round is seen as a stop-gap to a full budget from the Chancellor later this year. However, Javid may have to postpone his next budget to 2020 if the government is forced into a general election next month.

To contact the reporter on this story: Jessica Shankleman in London at jshankleman@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Tim Ross at tross54@bloomberg.net, Robert Jameson

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.