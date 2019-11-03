(Bloomberg) -- Sign up to our Brexit Bulletin, follow us @Brexit and subscribe to our podcast.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson sought to lay down markers on Brexit in campaigning ahead of the U.K. general election on Dec. 12, saying a trade deal with the U.S. remains possible.

With just days to go until Parliament dissolves for the early election, Johnson challenged Donald Trump over trade after the U.S. president took sides in a radio interview with Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage last week.

Key Developments

Johnson apologizes for failing to deliver Brexit on Oct. 31

Prime minister says Brexit will happen fast if Tories win

Nigel Farage says he won’t try again to become a member of parliament

Farage Won’t Run in Election (9.20 a.m)

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage says he won’t make an eighth attempt to win a seat in the House of Commons.

Speaking to BBC’s Andrew Marr show, the Brexit Party leader said he’s decided he could have more impact supporting other candidates in his party than running himself.

“I don’t want to be in politics the rest of my life. Do I find a seat, try and get myself into parliament, or do I serve the cause better traversing the length and breath of the United Kingdom, supporting 600 candidates?” he said. “I’ve decided the latter course is the right one.”

Johnson Apologizes Over Brexit (8:30 a.m)

Johnson said “it’s a matter of deep regret” and that he was sorry he didn’t deliver Brexit by Oct. 31, despite repeatedly promising he would.

In an interview on Sky’s Sophy Ridge show, Johnson said he personally took responsibility for the failed deadline, while blaming Parliament for refusing to back the accelerated timetable he asked for to pass the deal he negotiated with the European Union.

Trump is “patently in error” with his comment that the deal could derail a U.K.-U.S. trade deal after Britain leaves the EU, Johnson said.

Johnson Promises Fast Brexit If Tories Win (Earlier)

Johnson will push his Brexit deal through Parliament “very fast” and avoid any further dithering if his Conservative Party wins the general election on Dec. 12, he told the Sunday Express newspaper in an interview.

Read More:

U.K. Conservatives at 39%, Labour 27%: YouGov/Sunday Times Poll

Telegraph Issues Correction for Errors in Boris Johnson’s Column

U.K. Conservatives at 36%, Labour at 28%: Deltapoll/Daily Mail

To contact the reporter on this story: Jessica Shankleman in London at jshankleman@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Tim Ross at tross54@bloomberg.net, Lars Paulsson, Sara Marley

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.