(Bloomberg) -- U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson named Edward Lister, one of his longest serving advisers, as his new special envoy for the Gulf and special projects.

The role will “support the delivery of the prime minister’s ambitions for the U.K.’s relations with the Gulf,”’ according to an emailed statement from the Prime Minister’s Press Office. It includes strengthening links with the region to drive investment in the U.K., and promoting foreign policy priorities and regional stability.

Lister, who will take up his appointment on February 22, will report to the prime minister and work closely with the foreign secretary, secretary of state for international trade and the national security adviser.

