(Bloomberg) -- U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson doubled down on support for his chief aide, Dominic Cummings, dismissing growing calls to fire his adviser for breaking lockdown rules.

“I believe in every respect he has acted responsibly, legally and with integrity,” Johnson said at a press conference from 10 Downing Street on Sunday.

Cummings’s actions, traveling more than 250 miles (402 kilometers) from his London home at the end of March when he was supposed to be self-isolating, have sparked a storm of criticism, with lawmakers across the political spectrum calling for his resignation. On Sunday, Conservative MP and Brexiteer Steve Baker said Johnson would lose precious political capital if he didn’t fire Cummings.

The controversy comes at a tricky moment for Johnson, with Britons beginning to chafe after two months of lockdown in a country where fatalities from the virus have topped 36,000, the most outside the U.S. Recent polls also show support is waning for Johnson’s response to the virus.

