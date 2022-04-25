(Bloomberg) -- Boris Johnson will urge ministers on Tuesday to come up with new strategies to help struggling Britons as his government comes under increasing pressure to tackle soaring living costs.

The U.K. prime minister will use his weekly cabinet meeting to tell government departments to explore “innovative ways” to ease pressures on household finances -- but, crucially, without “solely relying” on new public funding, his office said late Monday in an emailed statement.

Johnson is keen to prove he has the interests of hard-pressed Britons at the forefront of his mind, after a torrid few months in which he’s faced relentless criticism over lockdown-breaking parties in Downing Street during the pandemic. His government -- and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak in particular -- has also been accused by opposition politicians and consumer groups of failing to doing enough to soften the blow to ordinary people of rising inflation.

Consumers have been hit hard by a jump in electricity and natural gas prices that has helped push inflation across the economy to a 30-year high. Some 87% of people reported an increase in their cost of living in March, a survey from the Office for National Statistics said Monday. Around 43% of whose who pay energy bills said it was difficult to afford those costs.

All of that means Johnson’s government faces mounting pressure to give more support to the poorest households. With Labour ahead in the opinion polls, the Tories are bracing for widespread losses at local elections in some parts of England on May 5.

But at the same time, after two years of Treasury largess to help workers and businesses weather successive coronavirus lockdowns, the Conservative government is keen to restore order to the public finances.

“High levels of public debt following the unprecedented support provided during the pandemic, together with rising inflation and interest rates, mean we must maintain control of the public finances rather than burden future generations with higher debt,” Johnson’s office said in its statement.

The government is planning to use advertising campaigns to promote support programs which it says are not being taken up by all eligible households, such as tax-free childcare and pension credit.

“We will continue to do all we can to support people without letting government spending and debt spiral, whilst continuing to help Brits to find good jobs and earn more, no matter where they live,” Johnson said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.