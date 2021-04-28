(Bloomberg) -- U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing an investigation into whether he or his party broke election law by failing to declare the funding of works to refurbish his official Downing Street residence.

The Electoral Commission, which regulates political donations, said it had been in contact with Johnson’s Conservative Party since late March, to understand more about how work on his apartment was funded.

“We are now satisfied that there are reasonable grounds to suspect that an offense or offenses may have occurred. We will therefore continue this work as a formal investigation to establish whether this is the case,” a spokesman for the commission said.

The watchdog said its investigation will rule on whether transactions related to the refurbishment work in Downing Street fall within its remit, “and whether such funding was reported as required.”

Under election laws, donations and loans to political parties and politicians need to be declared on public registers within certain time-frames. Johnson’s office has been facing questions over whether he used a loan from Conservative donors to pay for the refit of his residence -- and whether he declared the funding properly.

The probe is a blow to the prime minister coming just eight days before local elections across the country. It follows weeks of media speculation about who paid for the renovations to Johnson’s apartment and when.

Prime ministers are allowed to spend 30,000 pounds ($41,600) of public funds a year on refurbishing their official residence, but newspapers have reported costs of as much as 200,000 pounds. The government has said Johnson paid for the works out of his own pocket -- but questions remain about whether undeclared donations were initially used before Johnson stepped in.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.