(Bloomberg) -- U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson suggested pubs and restaurants will be among the last venues to reopen as the government lifts pandemic restrictions in stages.

The government is preparing to publish on Monday a “road map” to ending the national lockdown that has been in place since early January, shuttering non-essential shops and closing restaurants except for take-away service.

Johnson said the curbs on socializing and commercial activity will be eased in “in stages” and in a “cautious” way over the months ahead.

“You perhaps remember from last year that we opened up hospitality fully as one of the last things that we did” after the first lockdown, the prime minister told broadcasters during a trip to Wales on Wednesday. There’s “obviously an extra risk of transmission” of coronavirus when people gather to drink alcohol and eat meals in pubs and restaurants, he said.

