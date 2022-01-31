(Bloomberg) --

U.K. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is working on a package of measures to alleviate the impact of rising energy costs, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday, as his government grapples with a growing squeeze on the cost of living for ordinary Britons.

“We all understand the pressures that the cost-of-living crunch is putting on people and it is being driven by the inflation you are seeing around the world, particularly in energy costs,” the prime minister told reporters in Essex on Monday. “I know the chancellor is looking at a package of things to abate energy costs.”

