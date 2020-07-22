(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged opponents of Britain’s departure from the European Union to “move on,” saying a Parliamentary report published on Tuesday found no evidence of Russian interference in the 2016 referendum.

“What we have here is the rage and fury of the remainer elite finding that there is in fact nothing in this report, no smoking gun whatever,” Johnson told the House of Commons on Wednesday. “After all that froth and fury, suddenly all those who want to remain in the EU find that they have no argument to stand on. They should simply move on.”

The report, published by Parliament’s Intelligence and Security Committee on Tuesday, said the U.K. government “actively avoided” looking into whether Russia interfered in the Brexit referendum. The government dismissed the findings of the report, rejecting the panel’s call for a full review into whether the Kremlin swayed the vote.

