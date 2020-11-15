(Bloomberg) -- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will self-isolate after coming into contact with a lawmaker who tested positive for Covid-19, though he remains well and doesn’t have symptoms of the virus, his spokesman said Sunday.

“He will carry on working from Downing Street, including on leading the Government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic,” according to the statement.

The prime minister met with a small group of lawmakers Thursday morning, including Lee Anderson of Ashfield, who subsequently tested positive for the virus. Johnson recovered from Covid earlier this year.

Options are also being explored for the premier to take part remotely in some Parliamentary business, according to the statement.

