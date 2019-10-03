(Bloomberg) -- Boris Johnson’s new Brexit proposals will get their first airing in Parliament on Thursday, with the prime minister optimistic he can get a deal past the House of Commons -- so long as the European Union shifts its red lines.

EU ambassadors will also discuss the proposals later this afternoon, after early reactions from the bloc on Wednesday suggested that, while some of Johnson’s points are welcome, there remain some major stumbling blocks.

Key Developments:

Johnson plans to suspend Parliament on Tuesday to allow for Oct. 14 Queen’s speech

Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay says government to make statement to Parliament

EU ambassadors to meet Thursday afternoon

EU negotiations to start by weekend

Ireland says ‘huge issues’ remain

Johnson vows to pursue no-deal exit if EU doesn’t move

Barclay Says EU Negotiations to Start By Weekend (8:25 a.m.)

Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay said he expects negotiations with the U.K.’s EU counterparts to start by the weekend.“We need to move forward at pace, intensively,” he told BBC radio in an interview.

Barclay also pointed to a major concession by the U.K. that may rile some anti-EU backbench Members of Parliament in Johnson’s Conservatives: The continued influence of the European Court of Justice after Brexit.

“There is a continued role for the ECJ in terms of the regulatory zone as part of these proposals and that is one of the areas that we have been willing to be creative and flexible on,” Barclay said. “But it is crucially with the consent of the community in Northern Ireland. The concern with the backstop was this aspect of laws applying over which people had no say.”

Ireland Says ‘Huge Issues’ Remain (Earlier)

The U.K. proposals to break the Brexit impasse form the basis for more talks, but not a deal, junior Irish finance minister Patrick O’Donovan said on Thursday in an RTE Radio interview. “Huge issues” remain on the question of customs checks, which he said were “unacceptable,” and questioned how the Northern Irish power-sharing assembly might exercise consent over the rule alignment needed to avoid a hard border.

Earlier:

