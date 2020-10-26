(Bloomberg) -- Boris Johnson signaled he is preparing to back down in a row over paying for free meals for the poorest children in England, saying he would make sure no child “goes hungry this winter”.

The premier said he understood “holiday hunger” and believed the best way to deal with it was providing money through local councils and the welfare system.

“We don’t want to see children going hungry this winter, this Christmas, certainly not as a result of any inattention by this government and you’re not going to see that,” Johnson said in a televised interview on Monday.

The prime minister’s pledge follow a weekend of pressure on him to act, after hundreds of businesses and community groups responded to a Twitter campaign from England soccer star Marcus Rashford to provide free food during this week’s half-term holiday.

Johnson’s own Conservative members of Parliament and local authorities have called on him to change tack and fund meals for the poorest families over the school holidays during the pandemic. Last week, authorities in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland extended free school meals during the school breaks.

Previous Retreat

The row has become a huge headache for Johnson, after the government rejected a motion from the opposition Labour party last week on offering state-funded food to poor pupils during Easter 2021.

Many Conservative MPs are now facing intense public anger on social media and in communities over their vote. One shop owner in Lancaster, northwest England, banned his local MP, David Morris, “for life”, according to a sign in his window, and another MP told how his mother had received threats on the phone.

Former Conservative minister Caroline Nokes told the BBC on Sunday the government would have “to take another look at it”, adding: “I think it has to be quick and I think it has to be very, very clear.”

Former minister Tim Loughton, who abstained in last week’s vote, wrote on Facebook that he would lobby the government to reverse the decision by the Christmas break. “I still think it would have been easier for the government to continue with the free school meal holiday entitlement in these unprecedented times,” he said.Johnson has found himself on the wrong end of a Rashford campaign before. When the England striker led a drive to provide free meals for Britain’s poorest children over the summer break, the premier eventually bowed to public pressure. Rashford was later given an honor by Queen Elizabeth.

